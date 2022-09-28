Tenby’s famous Boxing Day Swim will be finally going for gold this year.

The legendary event has been absent from the Christmas scene for two years because of the Covid pandemic, with last year’s Welsh Government regulations scuppering it with just seven days’ notice.

But this year, the fundraising swim will be back in style as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

It first took to the water in 1970 with just a handful of people as an out-of-season publicity stunt.

The swim's spring for the sea is a spectacular sight. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Over the years it has snowballed into one of Wales’ top festive attractions and is ranked in the top 10 of Britain’s barmiest seasonal swims.

The many thousands of swimmers and spectators who have enjoyed the silly spectacle over the decades have helped to raise more than £300,000 for charities and good causes.

There are always lots of celebrations in the chilly water. Picture:areth Davies Photography

The most recent swim, in 2019, saw around 800 brave bathers stampede down Tenby’s North Beach into the waves.

And this year the organisers, the Tenby Sea Swimming Association, are hoping for another mega turn-out to mark the golden anniversary.

The fancy dress theme will, of course, be Golden, with prizes on offer for the best costumes.

The swim brings out the best in fancy dress. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

And after the traditional plunge at 11.30am, swimmers can warm up alongside a blazing bonfire with hot soup and admire their special commemorative medals.

The beach bonfire is always a cheery sight. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The 50th anniversary Tenby Boxing Day Swim is raising money for the Tenby Memory Café, the Dai Rees Foundation, Tenby RNLI and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Swim chairman Chris Osborne said: “After a three year absence and such a near hit in 2021 – called off just one week away – we’re quietly confident that this year we’ll actually be able to run the 50th anniversary, golden swim.

“We expect record crowds and swimmers for this special celebration and hope our event sponsors and local beneficiary causes are suitably supported by individuals’ fundraising sponsors.”

The swim is rightly ranked as one of the UK's barmiest festive dips. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The event is sponsored by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Harbour Wealth Management, N.D. Toy & Partners, Milford Haven Port Authority, Princes Gate Water and Outer Reef.

Further swim updates and details of how to obtain sponsor forms will be posted on the Tenby Boxing Day Swim Facebook page and TenbyBoxingDaySwim.co.uk

