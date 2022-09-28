A Pembrokeshire tourist attraction which has always been free to enter will charge entrance from next month.

Fishguard’s Last Invasion Tapestry will implement a new £3 adult entrance fee from Monday October 3.

Situated in Fishguard Town Hall, the 100-foot long tapestry depicts the story of the French invasion of Britain at Strumble Head in 1797 – the last time Britain was invaded by another nation.

It was created by a team of talented volunteers to celebrate the bicentenary of the invasion in 1997.

Entry to the tapestry will remain free to those aged 17 and under. It is also free to anyone who presents a valid Pembrokeshire library card.

“It’s great that having a Pembrokeshire library card not only entitles you to use any library in the county, but also to visit the Tapestry for free,” said Tracey Johnson, site co-ordinator.

“The team are very much looking forward to welcoming all visitors and library users alike.”

The entrance fee was agreed over two years ago by Pembrokeshire County Council (which administers the tapestry) and the Fishguard Invasion Centre Trust, but was not implemented due to Covid.

Julie Coggins, chair of the trust said: "The income will be used by the trust for the marketing and promotion of the tapestry and for future Last Invasion commemorative projects and events.”

Mike Cavanagh, head of cultural, leisure, registration and cultural services added: “Whilst we are proud to administer the tapestry operationally, on behalf of the trust, the running costs are very high, so this income will be most welcome in helping to offset these’.

Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council already contributes financially to the staffing of Fishguard Library each Friday, which allows the first floor of the Town Hall to remain open, when it would otherwise be closed.

Both the trust and Pembrokeshire County Council said they were very grateful for this continued support.

The entry charge will be piloted for one year, with a review at the end of September 2023.