THE Ministry of Defence has released the planned firing schedule for its Pembrokeshire ranges for October.

Throughout each month, there are a number of firing exercises that take place at the Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges, with the MOD releasing the planned dates and times to alleviate alarm and warn those who use the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

In a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph on September 28, the MOD state that the planned dates and times for firing throughout October are:

Day firing

Castlemartin: 3-7, 10-13, 18-21, 24-28 and 31 with firing taking place between 8am and 4.30pm.

Manorbier: 31st with firing taking place between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Night firing

Castlemartin: 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 with firing taking place between 6.30pm and 11.30pm.

There is no night firing planned at Manorbier for October.

What does this mean for the public?

During these times, loud bangs may be heard, and part of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path will be closed. There will also likely be an increase in traffic on the roads.

During the firing dates, the following areas of the coastal path will be off limits to the public:

The road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel will be closed on October 27 and 28.

The footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be closed on October 27 and 28.

The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will be closed on October 3-7, 10-13, 18-21, 24-28 and 31.

Anyone using the Pembrokeshire Coast Path should keep to the pathway marked by white posts on non-firing days. It is closed through the range on firing days.

The dates are subject to change and up to date information can be found out after 8.15am on the day by calling 01646 662367.