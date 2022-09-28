A Haverfordwest father has been told he must not molest a woman, as magistrates granted a domestic violence protection order to keep her safe.

Magistrates at Llanelli granted a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) against Alun Haden, of Fleming Crescent, on Tuesday, September 27.

The 27-year-old was banned from using or threatening violence against a named woman or encouraging anybody else to do so. He must also refrain from intimidating, harassing or pestering the woman or encouraging or suggesting that a anybody else do so.

He was also banned from contacting the woman directly or indirectly, except through an approved third party, or from entering a certain property in Trecwn.

The DVPO lasts for 28 days. Haden was also ordered to pay costs of £226 to Dyfed Powys Police.