A trio of bowlers from Pembroke Dock Bowling Club triumphed at the Welsh Championship Finals, held at Llandrindod Wells last month.

Ken Chadwick, Richard Jones and Ken Edwards were victorious with a convincing win against a trio from Whitchurch Bowling Club in the final of the Senior Triples championship.

Following victory at the County Finals held at Pendine Bowling Club in July, the Pembroke Dock trio overcame strong opposition at the mecca of Welsh Bowls during the preliminary rounds prior to reaching the final.

“Well done Pembroke Dock,” said a club spokesman. “The whole of Pembrokeshire Bowls applauds your well-earned success.”