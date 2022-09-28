PARTS of a trunk road through Pembrokeshire will be closed for a period of time next month.

The Welsh Government placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on September 28 advising that there will be a partial closure on the A487 trunk road near Fishguard for works to repair a public sewer which is located in the carriageway.

The works and closure of the road will take place between 7am on October 15 to 6pm on October 16.

The section of road is the length of the A487 trunk road from the junction with Quay Street to the junction with Old Newport Road, Fishguard.

During the closure period, there will be no access to the section of road for vehicular traffic.

An alternative route has been signposted which according to the notice will be, “for northbound vehicles via the southbound A40 from Rafael Roundabout to Haverfordwest, eastbound A40 to Penblewin Roundabout, Narberth, and northbound A478 to Cardigan to re-join the south/northbound A487: vice-versa for southbound vehicles.

"A shorter alternative route will be available for local traffic.”

There will be a second closure along the trunk road later in October according to the public notice.

This closure is due to take place from 7am on October 30 and last until November 2 for resurfacing work to take place.

The work itself will be carried out between the hours of 7am and 11pm.

This closure will affect vehicular traffic, cyclists and pedestrians and will affect the length of the A487 trunk road from the junction with A487 High Street/West Street, Fishguard, to the road leading to Parc y Morfa Farm in Fishguard.

There will again be an alternative route for traffic here, which is stated in the public notice as being the same main diversion route as the initial closure outlined above.

Alongside the closures, there will also be temporary speed limit changes which are stated in the notice as follows:

A temporary 40mph or 10mph speed limit and no overtaking for

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 364 metres north of the junction with Old Newport Road, Lower Town, Fishguard, to a point 1.3 kilometres southwest of the junction with the C3163 road to Bryn-Henllan, Dinas Cross.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 1.2 kilometres northeast of the junction with the C3163 road to Bryn-Henllan, Dinas Cross, to a point 100 metres west of the junction with the U3141 Ffordd Bedd Morris, Newport.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 185 metres east of the junction with the U3447 Feidr Bentick, Newport, to a point 245 metres southwest of the junction with the U3195 road at Felindre Farchog.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 52 metres east of the junction with the U3195 road at Felindre Farchog to a point 340 metres west of the junction with the B4332 at Eglwyswrw.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 274 metres east of the junction with the B4332 at Eglwyswrw to the junction with the A487/A478 roundabout at Cardigan.

A temporary 10mph speed limit and no overtaking for

The length of the A487 trunk road from its junction with Fishguard Square, to a point 364 metres north of the junction with Old Newport Road, Lower Town, Fishguard.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 1.3 kilometres southwest of the junction with the C3163 road to Bryn-Henllan, Dinas Cross, to a point 1.2 kilometres northeast of the junction.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 100 metres west of the junction with the U3141 Ffordd Bedd Morris, Newport, to a point 185 metres east of the junction with the U3447 Feidr Bentick, Newport.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 245 metres west of the junction with the U3195 road at Felindre Farchog, to a point 52 metres east of that junction.

The length of the A487 trunk road from a point 340 metres west of the junction with B4332 at Eglwyswrw, to a point 274 metres east of that junction.

The 10mph speed limits are in place during convoy working and there will be no overtaking during this period.

If work is delayed, there are contingency plans relating to these dates which will be communicated.