A MILFORD Haven man has been ordered to pay almost £1,000 in child support.
Cardiff Magistrates Court ordered the man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – to pay £938.40 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees for the period of January 12, 2021, to June 27, 2022.
The court said on September 15 that they were satisfied the Child Maintenance Group had sent the appropriate notices in an appropriate timeframe and that the defendant is liable to have made payments but those payments have not been made.
