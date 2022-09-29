A WOMAN was caught doing 50mph in a 30.

Gemma Louise Hayward, 33, of Riverside Close, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 26.

She was caught on March 21 doing 50mph on C3007 Hill Mountain, Burton, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £450 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £45 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kris O’Kane, 38, of Castlefield, Narberth, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 16.

He was caught on April 14 doing 35mph on Carmarthen Road, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

James William Jones, 27, of Kingsmoor Common, Begelly, Kilgetty, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 21.

He was caught on March 19 doing 68mph on A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses bypass where the limit is 60mph.

He was fined £66 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

Allen Christopher Collins, 60, of Hundleton, Pembroke, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 27.

He was caught on March 22 doing 39mph on C3033 at Maidenwells, Pembroke, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £66 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge.