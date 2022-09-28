TWO Pembrokeshire women have been fined by the courts for not providing police with information.

Lauren Barlow, 22, of Cawdor Close, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 22.

She committed the offence on April 22 by failing to provide Dyfed Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660 and given six points on her licence.

She also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Rachel Williams, 28, of Middlehill, Saundersfoot, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 27.

She committed the offence on April 26 when she failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence when requested by Dyfed Powys Police.

She was fined £660 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.