A MAN has been in court after being caught using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.
Declan Cole, 22, of Clynderwen, admitted using a mobile phone while driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 22.
He was caught on March 22 using his mobile phone while driving a Volkswagen Touran on the A4075 Bluestone.
He was fined £44 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
He received no separate penalty for driving the vehicle when no test certificate was in place, a charge which he also admitted.
