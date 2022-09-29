A MAN has been banned from driving after being caught driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

Deri Philipps, 21, of The Terrace, Glogue, admitted drug driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 20.

Philipps initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of drug driving after being caught on February 7 on the A40 Slebech with a blood level of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol at 3.8.

Philipps was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £140.

A £34 surcharge and £85 costs were also ordered to be paid.