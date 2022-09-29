TWO men have been fined for keeping vehicles that failed to meet insurance requirements.

Martyn Rudd, 54, of Moorland Road, Freystrop, was found guilty of keeping a motor vehicle that does not meet insurance requirements by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 23.

The offence was committed on January 13, when he was the registered keeper of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. He was fined £220 and £34 surcharge and £140 costs.

Brandon Taylor Monaghan, 26, of Dewing Avenue, Manorbier, was found guilty of keeping a motor vehicle that does not meet insurance requirements by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 23.

The offence was committed on January 14, when he was the registered keeper of a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £140 costs.