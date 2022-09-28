A MILFORD Haven man accused of 'kicking out' at a police officer causing considerable injuries to his face has been remanded in custody by Haverfordwest Magistrates.

Shane Goodridge, 28, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven is accused of assaulting the uniformed officer during an alleged incident on September 27. 

He is further accused of causing criminal damage to an earpiece which was being worn by the officer at the time of the alleged assault.

Appearing before magistrates yesterday (Wednesday) while in police custody, Goodridge declined to submit a plea.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was transferred to Swansea Crown Court where it will next proceed on October 26. 

 