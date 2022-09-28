MILFORD Haven’s Islamic community has decided to open its doors to everyone who missed the previous event on September 10 and 11 following the Queen's death.
People from all over Pembrokeshire and beyond are being invited to visit the Mosque to view the exhibition of Islam and also partake in some delicious foods that will be on offer throughout the open day.
"We understand that some people stayed at home following the loss of The Sovereign while others may have thought the event had been cancelled like so many others events across the UK," commented a Mosque spokesperson.
The next open day will take place on Sunday October 2 and the venue will be open between 12pm to 5pm.
There is no need to book if you would like to attend, and women are respectfully requested to consider that their dress is appropriate when attending the mosque.
