It was recently announced that ITV’s popular show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will return this year and in 2023, some of the stars who have already had a stint on the show will return for an All Stars series.
The show’s presenters Ant & Dec released a video on social media to announce the news of the 2023 series which is to be filmed in South Africa.
This year marks 20 years since the show began and there have been lots of celebrities that have given jungle, or castle, life a go in that time.
But who will return for the All Stars series in 2023? Here’s the potential line up for the new series, according to The Sun.
South Africaaaaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023. 🤩 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WS2KcPzewg— antanddec (@antanddec) September 22, 2022
I'm a Celebrity All Stars line up 2023
- Phil Tufnell
- Amir Khan
- Paul Burrell
- Jordan Banjo
- Andrew Whyment
- Dean Gaffney
- Shaun Ryder
- Gillian McKeith
- Carol Vorderman
- Georgia Toffolo
- Helen Flanagan
- Janice Dickinson
- Myleene Klass
- Joe Swash
- Fatima Whitbread
