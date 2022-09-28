The headland of a Pembrokeshire beach that looks like a dragon has inspired a teacher to write a book about a friendly fire-breather called Dewi.

Sandy Lawrence has created Dewi,The Daydreaming Dragon of Freshwater East with the aim of promoting the different adventures there are to be had in Pembrokeshire and encourage locals and visitors to explore the county.

The tales of Dewi are aimed at youngsters aged between three and six and the sales of the book will help promote an important good cause in Pembrokeshire - the Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity.

.Here's Dewi having fun off the Pembrokeshire coast!

The stories - penned in the rhyming style of Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson - can also be read to younger children.

One pound from each sale of each book will go to Sandy Bear, and Sandy, 58, is delighted that she has already been able to hand over £300 to the charity – appropriately on Freshwater East beach with the dragon-shaped headland in the background.

The dragon-shaped headland at Freshwater East inspired Sandy to create Dewi the dragon.

In the book, Sandy, who is a supply teacher at Saundersfoot School, sees Dewi visiting three naughty dragon pals who live in Manorbier Castle.

She said she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the positive response to the first book about Dewi, and is excited to write about his next adventures.

"Pembrokeshire has made me very welcome and I want to give something back to my community by promoting tourism in the local area," she said.

"I hope the story about Dewi the dragon will encourage children and their families to explore Freshwater East, look for Dewi on the headland, and visit Pembrokeshire."

Hannah Underwood, charity co-ordinator at Sandy Bear said: “We are really please for Sandy to have published this book as it seems to be selling really well within Pembrokeshire.

"It is a new innovative way for someone to support us also which is fantastic.

"We were overjoyed to receive the first cheque of £300 from Sandy which was presented on the beautiful setting that is Freshwater East beach.”

The book has been printed locally at Monddi Print, Pembroke and is on sale in the following locations: - Jacks at the Longhouse, Freshwater East - Manorbier Castle - Pembroke Castle - Carew Castle - Carew Village Shop - Long Meadow Bakery and Gifts, Pembroke - Tenby Castle Museum - Charlton’s Card and Gifts, Tenby - Tenby Book Shop - Welsh Shop, Tenby - Nobles Newsagents, Narberth - Elements, Saundersfoot.

Dewi also has his own Facebook page Dewithefreshwatereastdragon