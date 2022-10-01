TODAY we look at the legend of a Pembrokeshire fisherman who is said to have captured a mermaid.

The legend is said to have taken place off the coast of Cemaes Head in the 18th century.

The legend begins with a third-generation fisherman called Peregrine who lived in St Dogmaels and had followed his father and grandfather into the trade.

One August morning, he set out early for Cemaes Head and had his nets cast almost under the jagged rocks as he knew the herring would be running inshore. This is said to have been no different to what Peregrine and the other fisherman did every year.

While he was waiting, he watched the fabulous scenes of nature around him including, according to Graham Watkins (www.grahamwatkins.info) ‘choughs mobbing herring gull nests on the cliff. Further out to sea, bottlenose dolphins were jumping and Peregrine wondered why they continually leapt out of the water flipping and twisting in the air.’

He then suddenly noticed that the nets went taught and began to get to work as the boat had changed direction and started to move against the current. He carefully began to pull the nets up, as to not damage them or lose his catch.

It is said that ‘the fish’ put up a good fight and as it was speeding through the water, caused the boat to shake. It was said that he could feel each tug of the fish as – while soaked – he continued to pull the now wet ropes into the boat.

The legend says that this almost tug of war went on for hours until ‘the sun was high in the sky’ before the ‘fish’ tired and the net slackened.

After bringing the net into the boat, Peregrine is said to have been shocked by the ‘fish’ he saw before him. Rather than being a fish as expected, he was said to have been met by a large tail with two fins and silver scales that gleamed in the sunlight, and a female body with peach skin and long, golden hair.

Shocked, he contemplated what he was seeing and considered that he could get a good price for the creature he saw in front of him.

He soon realised that during the struggle, he had drifted much further out to sea and began to set a course to take him home past Cardigan Island.

During this trip, he heard quiet noises and was able to make out that the mermaid was saying “Please let me go Peregrine.” He asked why he should, to which she is said to have responded, “My mouth is dry and my scales are cracking. Please let me go or I will die.”

It is said that the mermaid was looking forlorn and limp and Peregrine began to feel sorry for her and guilty about what he had been doing. He released her by cutting the net and lowering her back into the water.

He was left confused as she disappeared below the waves, wondering if he had dreamt the whole situation, that is until she reappeared and is said to have spoken the words: “Peregrine you are a good man and one day I will repay your kindness.”

The fisherman didn’t tell anyone about this interaction but would regularly return to Cemaes Head to fish in the hope of seeing the mermaid again.

He didn’t see her until one autumn morning which is believed to have been September 30, 1789, when he was leaving the relatively safe shores of Carreg Aderyn along with some of the other fishermen. He felt a jerk and his boat began to list starboard.

Peregrine is said to have seen the mermaid’s head again and she spoke the words: “Peregrine, you must turn back.” She repeated this twice more before disappearing.

Concerned, he called to the other fishermen to say they should turn back but they didn’t listen. He is said to have then called out “We must not fish today,” but they carried on as they were further out to sea so did not hear him.

Not risking it, Peregrine turned back to the estuary and tied up back in St Dogmaels and a number of the fishermen who continued, ran into a storm and lost their lives.

St Dogmaels Parish Church has records that state there was a storm on September 30, 1789, and 27 fishermen were killed. The records say Peregrine decided not to fish on that day due to the weather and it is believed that this is the origin of the mermaid story.