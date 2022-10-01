THE Western Telegraph Camera Club has 2,500 members who are out and about capturing many scenes across Pembrokeshire, whether it is of animal antics, events going on or just the beautiful scenes and nature all around.

Each week, we set our members a different theme and this week, the theme is the colour green. We received dozens of images of various green things from birds and grass to unripe acorns and pebbles.

Here are just a few of them.

Box of greens at the walled garden in Scolton Manor. Picture: Jessica Gethin

Greenery around Wiston Castle. Picture: John Northall

This green leaf wouldn't be out of place in military cover. Picture: Gareth Rees-Paton

Green parrots at Folly Farm. Picture: Sara Josey

A green painted pebble. Picture: Rosemary Rees

An unripe acorn. Picture: Alice Kilner

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.