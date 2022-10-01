THE Western Telegraph Camera Club has 2,500 members who are out and about capturing many scenes across Pembrokeshire, whether it is of animal antics, events going on or just the beautiful scenes and nature all around.
Each week, we set our members a different theme and this week, the theme is the colour green. We received dozens of images of various green things from birds and grass to unripe acorns and pebbles.
Here are just a few of them.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here