Ethel Patricia 'Pat' Bury (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Ashdale Nursing Home, Pembroke on Friday, September 23 of Pat Bury of Green Meadow Avenue, Pembroke. Devoted wife of the late Wally Bury, she was 88.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised, but all further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Jon James (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, September 23, Jon, of Jon James & Son Butchers, Portfield, Haverfordwest. Dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral service Monday, October 3, 12noon at Talbenny Church. (Mourners are advised to come to the Church through Hasguard Cross) Family flowers, donations if desired for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias, 64 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU.

Shirley Patricia Lewis (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, September 20, Shirley Patricia Lewis, aged 87 years of Haverfordwest. Devoted and loving wife of Cyril, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Gary and Heidi and Helena and David. Cherished grandmother of Jessica and Jason, Aaron and Georgie and adored great grandmother of Tilly and Evie.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 6 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Floral tributes greatly received. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

William John James (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Thursday, September 22 of William John James, aged 94 years of St. Peters Road, Milford Haven. Beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved father of Helen and the late Ann, he will be sadly missed by his devoted family.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, October 3 at 2pm at St. David's Church, Hubberston followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

David Roberts (Roch)

Died peacefully on September 22 at Withybush Hospital. Brother of Wynne. Dearly loved father of Emma, Bethan and Lucy. Much loved grandfather of Emily, Dylan, Cerys and Rhys.

Funeral service and burial at Roch Church on Wednesday, October 5 at 12noon. No flowers. Donations if desired for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids SA62 6SU

Cynthia Mary Williams (nee Davies. Haverfordwest)

Passed away suddenly on September 3, aged 92 years of Salop Road, Welshpool, formerly of Meadow View, Slade Lane, Haverfordwest. Beloved wife of the late Dennis. Much loved mother of Mary, Penny and Jane.

Committal service at Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury on Tuesday October 4 at 12.30pm, followed by a service of Thanksgiving for her Life at St Mary's Church, Welshpool at 2.30pm. No flowers please. Any donations given in memory will be gratefully received for R.N.L.I. Enquiries please to RG Peate Funeral Director, Welshpool, Tel 01938 559256.

Betsy McMillan Oulton (nee McKinnon)

It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Betsy, on September 6 aged 89. Dearly loved and sadly missed. Beloved widow of George Siddall Oulton. Loving and loved mother to George and Annice Parker. Adored gran to Miranda, James, Geraint and Callum and GG to Emrys and Teleri. Loved sister to the late Mary and loving aunt and mother-in-law to Paul and Helen.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, September 29, at 1pm at Penybont Chapel, Wolfscastle, SA62 5LU. Donations in memory of Betsy for the Paul Sartori Foundation and British Heart Foundation can be sent c/o Mrs. Miranda Agius, 14 Erw-r Delyn Close, Penarth, CF64 2TU. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Violet Laurita “Rita” Warlow (Hook)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on September 21 of Violet Laurita Warlow, aged 89 years of New Town Road, Hook. Rita was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 6 at 11am at St. Jerome's Church, Llangwm followed by interment at Deerland Cemetery, Llangwm. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK, PO BOX 1561 Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Gerry Hannigan (Haverfordwest)

Gerry passed away peacefully at Ridgeway Nursing Home on September 21 aged 94 years. Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral service Friday, October 7, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cymru can be sent c/o Mrs. Ann Lewis, 18 Heritage Park, Haverfordwest, SA61 2QF. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Anne Julia Hearne (nee Morgan. Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, September 21 of Anne Julia Hearne (née Morgan), aged 82 years of Redhill Park, Haverfordwest. Dearly loved wife of Brian, cherished mother of Nigel and Judith and loving mother-in-law to Liz, adored grandmother of Bethan, Thomas, Aby and Iona. Anne will be sadly missed by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 1 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. No flowers by request, please make a donation in memory of Anne to a charity of your own choice or The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 2RP. Black attire not necessary. Following the service, light refreshments will be served at The Mariners Hotel, Haverfordwest. To view the service online please follow the link: www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Webcast Login Pin 328-3193 All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Jennifer Helen Hackett (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9 of Jennifer Hackett of Vicarage Fields, Pembroke. The devoted wife of the late Michael, Jennifer was 75 and will be greatly missed by all her extended family and those that knew her.

The funeral took place on Thursday, September 29 with a service at St. Michael's Cemetery, Pembroke at 2.30pm. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Catherine Ircha (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, September 4 of Cath Ircha of Middle Row, Pembroke. She was 46.

The funeral took place on Friday, September 30 with a service at St. Mary's Church, Pembroke at 12noon followed by a private family interment. If desired, donations in lieu in memory of Cath for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN,Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Arthur George Kelland Jones (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 22 of Arthur Jones of Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke. Beloved husband of Sue, he was 74.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, October 11 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Iain Hardcastle (Pembroke)

Iain Hardcastle VRD* of Upper Nash, Pembroke, died peacefully at home after a short illness, on Saturday, September 17, aged 91 years. Dearly loved by wife Elizabeth, daughters Katie and Sophie, and grandsons Thomas, Henry and Valentin.

Private family cremation. A service of thanksgiving to celebrate a long and interesting life will be held at St Mary's Church, Lower Nash on Friday, November 4 at 2pm. Bright colours, no black ties please. Donations in memory of Iain gratefully received for the Nash Church Organ Loft Restoration Fund. Enquiries to John Roberts & Sons Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN. Tel: 01646 683115. Email: neil.jrs1@btinternet.com