If you see pavements in Haverfordwest closed in recent days it’s because of Pembrokeshire County Council’s attempts to make them less slippy.

In January, county councillor Thomas Tudor put forward a notice about concerns over slippery pavements in the county town.

Cllr Tudor said he had been inundated with complaints over the years concerning the pavements in Haverfordwest, in areas including High Street, St Thomas Green, Grove Place, Lexton Terrace, Morgans Terrace, and Market Street.

Now the council are putting in place a trial whereby they seal the paving slabs.

In June, PCC’s cabinet approved a trail of slab sealing, at a cost of £18,000.

A PCC spokesperson has now told the Western Telegraph that at this stage works are taking place around the southern side of High Street and areas around the leisure centre, with the treated areas to be monitored over the coming winter.

The trial involves sealing of slabs to inhibit the growth of dangerously slippy algae.

Three options to solve the problem were reported to cabinet back in June including replacing slabs in affected areas, at a cost of around £273,00 to £394,000; do nothing other than continue cleaning to remove algae, which is currently costing around £50,000 to £55,000 a year; or seal the surface of the sandstone flags at a cost between £46,000 and £56,000.

Cllr Tudor said he was pleased that the county council had begun works to address the ongoing problem.

