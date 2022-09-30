PEMBROKESHIRE train passengers are being advised not to attempt to travel by train this Saturday, October 1, as the majority of train services in Wales and beyond will be not be running due to industrial action.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said that the majority of train services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended due to the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) strike on Saturday, with another strike a week later on Saturday, October 8 having the same effect.

The (RMT) strike action will take across Network Rail and 15 train operators.

ASLEF, the train driver’s union, has also announced strike action on Saturday 1 and Wednesday October 5, across 12 train operators.

TSSA, transport and travel union has also announced strike action on October 1 at Network Rail and 11 train operators.

TfW is not involved in this industrial action, but as a result of the dispute between unions and Network Rail, they will be unable to operate a number of rail services on Network Rail infrastructure on October 1 and 8 while some services will be much busier than usual on October 5.

On Saturday October 1 and Saturday October 8 there will be no trains in or out of Pembrokeshire.

The only services operating will be on the core Valley Lines in south Wales and a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 7:30am and 6:30pm.

MORE NEWS:

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 7:30am and 18:30pm.

There will be very limited road transport capacity between Radyr and Cardiff before 7:30am and after 6:30pm, when TfW is unable to operate trains via Llandaf and Cathays No other TfW services across Wales and the Borders network will be able to operate.

There is also expected to be disruption tomorrow, Friday September 30, and October 7, the days prior to the industrial action, and services will be much busier than usual.

Customers are advised to only travel if necessary and to check online journey planners for any short-notice late night service alterations as a result of the following day’s strike action.

On the day after the strikes, Sunday, October 2 and Sunday October 9, no trains will run before 7am and those trains that do run are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

There is also expected to be disruption to services due to trains being displaced from the previous day’s strike action.

In particular, services to Cardiff are expected to be busier than usual on the morning of October 2 due to the Cardiff Half-Marathon.

Customers are urged to check the TfW website, app or social media before they travel, particularly for the first services of the day from their station of origin.

Customers are encouraged to travel, where possible, on the Monday following the strike action instead.

To avoid paying a £10 administration fee, advance ticket holders must change their journey using the ‘Book with Confidence’ before 6pm the day before travel.

Customers with Anytime, Off-Peak or Advance tickets, also Ranger/Rover tickets, for a TOC on strike – dated for 1, 5 or 8 October are permitted to travel either on the day before the date on the ticket or up to 11 October 2022.

If you have a return ticket and cannot make your outward journey because of a strike, you're permitted a refund on your ticket even if the latter is not affected by a strike. The same applies if the return journey is affected by a strike but the outward was not.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay More information about the industrial action can be found on the TfW website here.

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.