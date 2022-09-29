Calling all photographers!
The hunt is on for the best photographic images of Pembrokeshire following the British Ports Association's launch of the coastal photography competition.
Four categories are included in the competition comprising nature, ports, people and vessels.
"We see so many wonderful photographic images on social media every day which are being taken around Pembrokeshire so we’d like to invite everyone to send in their entries to us and we’ll select the best ones to submit to the competition," commented Milford Haven Port Authority.
All entries should be emailed to prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk by 17th October.
The best photo in each category will win gift vouchers worth £500.
Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.
