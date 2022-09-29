THERE is currently a powercut ongoing in the Tenby area.
Postcodes affected include:
- SA70 8HA,
- SA70 8HQ,
- SA70 8AE,
- SA70 8AG,
- SA70 8EY
Eighty-one properties are without power due to a low-voltage incident.
The incident was reported at just before 9am this morning and is set to be resolved at around 1.30pm.
The National Grid said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 8:52am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."
