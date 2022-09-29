THERE is currently a powercut ongoing in the Tenby area.

Postcodes affected include:

SA70 8HA,

SA70 8HQ,

SA70 8AE,

SA70 8AG,

SA70 8EY

Eighty-one properties are without power due to a low-voltage incident.

The incident was reported at just before 9am this morning and is set to be resolved at around 1.30pm.

The National Grid said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 8:52am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."