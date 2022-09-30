Hannah Havard Mcloughlin is one mighty force to be reckoned with.

Four years after first putting on her running shoes, the showjumper and north Pembrokeshire riding stables owner will this weekend take part in the London Marathon to raise money for a charity that’s very close to her heart – Riding for the Disabled.

Two years ago the Havard Stables, which Hannah operates from her home in Dinas Cross, became the official home of the north Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion Riding for the Disabled. As a result, every step of Sunday’s 26.219-mile marathon will be to raise funds for this worthy cause.

“They’ve supported me all the way through and I know just how much the RDA gives to so many riders in this area of all ages and all abilities,” said Hannah during a break from her intense training routine.

“To see a child wrap their arms around a pony's neck after a riding session is truly fabulous. So to be able to give something back to them is a real honour.”

Hannah began running four years ago following the birth of her fourth child, Jonti.

“Initially it was just a way of getting my fitness back again after Jonti’s birth so I joined a mothers’ running group and gave it a go.”

She'd set off at the crack of dawn, often heading up the mountain behind her home wearing a headtorch. In those early days Hannah was fortunate to run alongside professional trail runner Shan Jones with the result that Hannah quickly realised that running was becoming much more than an occasional keep-fit routine.

Eight months ago Hannah began training under professional trail head and sports therapy coach Chris Wanless who is based in Moylegrove and earlier this year she ran her first trail marathon.

“I have to say that this is my preferred form of running as it covers all terrain," she said.

"And probably because of my background in horses when I have to ride out in all weather and over all sorts of rough terrain, this makes sense.

“I ran my first trail marathon in Coed y Brenin back in June but this was alongside my trainer, which meant I had backup. But on Sunday I’m going to be running alone. It’s also going to be a road marathon which is totally different to what I’m used to doing.”

Hannah will be supported along the route by her husband, Rhys McLoughlin, while the children will be cheering their mother along from their home in Dinas.

The London Marathon kicks off in Blackheath before heading to Greenwich, Tower Bridge and east into Canary Wharf. The route then returns through Shadwell and Tower Hill before entering the underpass in Blackfriars and along the Thames Embankment. After trailing the Birdcage Walk, the course runs parallel to St James’s Park before turning into The Mall and finishing in front of Buckingham Palace.

“Running through London on such a momentous day is going to be an incredible experience for me and also for Rhys.

"But to do it to raise funds for our local Riding for the Disabled group makes it even more special.”

If anybody would like to make a donation to Hannah as she runs the London Marathon, they can do so, here.

The fund will remain open for a month following Sunday’s race.