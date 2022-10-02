EARLIER this month, pupils returned to school after the summer holidays - some for the first time, some moving up into a new year and others for the final time.

School days are something that most people remember and many look back on fondly, whether it is due to a favourite teacher or subject, the friends made or the events and activities that took place during school.

Here we take a look at some older school photos from the early 1910s through to the 1980s. Do you see yourself or recognise relatives?

Cosheston V.C School pupils during a Tudor pageant at Pembroke Castle in 1985. Picture: Pete Sharpe

Camrose South School Recorder Band in 1957. Picture: Christine Anita Roberts

Local schoolchildren on a captured First World War U-Boat, the U112. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Council School, Milford Haven in the 1920s. Picture: Fred Baker

Taskers School pupils in the 1930s. Picture: Margaret Meinir

Fishguard School's 1967 production of HMS Pinafore. Picture: John Roach

The opening of the new school in Woodstock, Ambleston in 1936. Picture: Dai Rees

All images were supplied via our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook.