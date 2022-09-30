CHILDREN will be able to have fun with this new show in Milford Haven in October.

The Torch Theatre will be hosting Owl at Home on October 27.

Owl at Home is a production by Cardiff based children’s theatre company Theatr Iolo.

The production is based on Arnold Lobel’s 1975 children’s book of the same name. It explores and reflects on what it’s like to spend a lot of time by yourself as a lonely owl finds fun and friendship amongst solitude.

The owl lives alone in the woods and sings to himself as he looks for ways to pass the time and his imagination runs away with him before he finds a friend.

It is extremely relevant to recent times as the covid pandemic meant a lot of young children were having to spend a lot of time away from loved ones and friends.

Theatr Iolo’s artistic director Lee Lyford said: “We know that some children found the isolation of the pandemic really difficult, but for others they absolutely loved being at home. And of course for many, their experience was a mixture of the two!

"This show gives children and families an opportunity to reflect on their own experiences and hopefully to remember the positives of spending time at home.”

The Torch Theatre is also running a competition for children to get involved in the production – by having their own owl mobile fly in the theatre’s foyer.

The creation of the owl mobiles is part of a competition to win a family ticket to the production.

Owl mobile entries must be taken to the Torch Theatre by Thursday, October 20 with your name and an email address and phone number of a parent or guardian.

Owl at Home is suitable for children aged between five and 11 and will be at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, October 27 at 4.15pm. Tickets are available for £8.50 from www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

There will be a school’s performance at the theatre at 10am on the same date. To find out more about the school booking, email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk or call 01646 695267.