This weekend marks the 42nd London Marathon, with thousands heading to the streets of the capital to participate and support athletes.
Of course, not everyone that wants to show their support can make it to London, with the announcement of rail strikes on the weekend making it even harder.
However, there is still a way for you to show your support to the hard-working runners taking on the 26-mile run.
The BBC is showing full coverage of the running event throughout the morning, meaning you can stay warm and watch from home.
How to watch the London Marathon
Coverage for the marathon starts bright and early at 8.30am on BBC Two where Gabby Logan will lead discussions with runners that are preparing to take on the mammoth run.
At 9.25am the coverage will move over to BBC One where Gabby Logan will continue to host the marathon.
The coverage will show the elite races where hopefully athletes will take on the route and hope to beat their personal bests.
Logan will be joined by fellow reporters Jeanette Kwakye, Steve Brown and JJ Chalmers, and commentary by Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe and Tanni Grey-Thompson throughout the morning.
London Marathon coverage starts at 8.30am until 2.35pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
