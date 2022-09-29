SCHOOL pupils recently held an exhibition at a local gallery.

Milford Haven School's GCSE art and design pupils held an exhibition at the town's Torch Theatre to showcase their talents.

Alongside the class of 2022, the art and design GCSE classes of 2020 and 2021 also had their artwork on display as they had not been able to hold their own exhibitions on their leaving years due to the covid pandemic putting events on hold for two years.

The exhibition showcased the talents of the pupils in the form of paintings, drawings and sculptures. Their work also used a wide variety of media and materials and a range of inspiration.

Tesco sponsored the exhibition, which closed on September 29.

The school said that it is a 'wonderful celebration of hard work, creativity and enthusiasm from the pupils of Milford Haven School - created through some difficult periods - and the exhibition is an ideal opportunity to promote the work and skills of the young people to the local community.'

