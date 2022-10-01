House prices in Pembrokeshire have gone up by an average of over £2,000 in the month of July, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in July 2022 average house prices in Pembrokeshire reached £248,674.

This was up from £245,702 in June, representing over a 1.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 18.4 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Pembrokeshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £346,893 from £343,238 in June

Semi-detached houses - Up to £220,277 from £217,446 in June

Terraced houses - Up to £186,178 from £183,594 in June

Flats - Up to £121,240 from £119,938 in June

How do Pembrokeshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Pembrokeshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £292,118 in July.

In cash terms, the average house price in July was £39,157 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 15.5 per cent in July 2022. Prices were up by 2.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





The above map can demonstrate which areas of Pembrokeshire are the most expensive for average house prices.