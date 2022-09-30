A CALL has been made for lobster pot owners to legally tack their equipment in a bid to prevent the death and injury of Pembrokeshire’s marine wildlife.

The request was made this week after volunteers cleared what they have described as ‘a huge amount’ of heavy lobster pots and rope from Monkstone beach.

“This was not an easy clean,” commented one of the volunteers.

“Lots of lifting, rolling and dragging over the rocks and sand was involved to get the pots over to the other side of the point where they were the packed onto a land rover and taken up to the harbour.

“Whilst we don’t know all the details, we really think the owners of these pots as well as all the other pots and fishing nets should legally tag them so that if they go missing and get washed up on the shores of Pembrokeshire, then it’s their responsibility to deal with them.”

Some of the volunteers in action

As well as lobster pots, a large amount of rope was cleared

It is believed that some of the lobster pots recovered had been stuck on the beach for over two years.

“We understand that fishermen have been told about the situation on several occasions, but it appears that they couldn’t be bothered to remove them or claim them.

“All we ask is that they remember that animals can get caught up in them and, as a result, get injured or die.”

The lobster pots subsequently gradually break down which leads to further pollution of the seas.

“Sadly, the pots can’t be easily recycled because of all the different materials that they contain, such as metal, rubber, plastic and nylon rope or netting. And to break each of these down would take hours.

“Surely there is a more sustainable version out there?”

The land rover was piled high with discarded lobster pots

This week’s clearance was instigated and organised by Ecoast which is an organisation aimed at identifying, developing and testing new methodologies for the spatial and temporal management of fisheries and aquaculture in coastal areas.

