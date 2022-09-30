Users of the social media app, Snapchat, have been reporting issued with their service this morning.

Snapchat is a photo-sharing app that allows users to take pictures to send to friends.

Reports of issues began to appear on Down Detector, an app for reporting website outages, at around 7am this morning.

According to the website, 76% of issues are related to the app not working.

Why are my Snapchats not sending?





User reports on Twitter suggest that the issue is related to snaps not sending, with hundreds taking to the social networking site to share their issues.

One user wrote: "me running to Twitter to see if snapchat is down for everyone else too".

Another said: "Its not sending snaps either photos in the chat".

On Down Detector, a user wrote "snaps are not sending."

Snapchat has not yet confirmed any issue with the service, however reports on Down Detector have quickly risen to over 7000 (at time of writing).

On Twitter, The Snapchat Support account is asking users to DM them to try and fix any issues users may be facing.

You can check the service status of Snapchat and other sites on the Down Detector website here.