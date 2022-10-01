A truly remarkable and sparkling piece of theatre celebrating one of the most extraordinary episodes in British military history - the Women's Land Army of World War II - will be brought vividly to life this month when Lilies on the Land appears at The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven.

These gripping, but heart-warmingly charming tales chart the personal journeys of four women who sign up to become Land Girls, determined to work endless, backbreaking hours on farms across the country in a bid to do their best for the war effort.