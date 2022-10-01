A truly remarkable and sparkling piece of theatre celebrating one of the most extraordinary episodes in British military history - the Women's Land Army of World War II - will be brought vividly to life this month when Lilies on the Land appears at The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven.
These gripping, but heart-warmingly charming tales chart the personal journeys of four women who sign up to become Land Girls, determined to work endless, backbreaking hours on farms across the country in a bid to do their best for the war effort.
Hailing from all different walks of life, torn from their families and bereft of all their basic home comforts, the women have to deal not only with the hardships of farming life and the pressures of war, but also with being outsiders in their new surroundings.
Their days are now filled with finding their work clothes full of mice and toilet rolls falling from the skies, yet despite their uncertainties, fears and adaptations, the girls are determined to make it work.
Lilies on the Land is based on hundreds of letters from and interviews with some of the original land girls and the result is a funny, wonderfully moving and thoroughly captivating portrait of some of Britain's pluckest unsung heroes.
The drama is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
Directed by Amy Astley and Duffy from the Apollo Theatre Company, the production is simply unmissable and represents theatre at its most memorable.
This production will feature integrated British Sign Language throughout and will be captioned.
Lilies on the Land will visit the Torch Theatre on Wednesday 26 October at 7.30pm. Tickets are £17 / £15.50 concession. To book tickets, visit http://boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk
