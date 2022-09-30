A Pembrokeshire woollen mill whose customers include John Lewis, the BBC, Tate Britain and some of Britain’s top hotels has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

Melin Tregwynt woollen mill in north Wales has made it to the finals of the Insider Made in Wales awards.

The mill has been shortlisted in the Manufacturer of the Year (under £25m) category and will find out if it has won at an awards ceremony at Cardiff’s Mercure Holland House Hotel in early October.

Melin Tregwynt is famous for its throws, blankets and cushions, made traditionally, but often boasting clever contemporary design.

Over the years the mill has worked with companies as diverse as John Lewis, Heals, Liberty’s, Muji, Margaret Howell, Comme des Garcons and the BBC, who have all commissioned exclusive ranges.

Its blankets and throws have been designed both for the Celebrity Big Brother house and the Apprentice, and it holds the record for weaving the largest picnic blanket in the world.

Its distinctive products have also been spotted on both the big and small screen including in Love Actually, Somethings Got To Give’ with Jack Nicholson and Dianne Keating and the latest Marvel blockbuster- Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

On the small screen its distinctive designs have been spotted on Killing Eve, Keeping Faith, Doctor Who, Celebrity Big Brother, The Apprentice and Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

The mill recently implemented a pioneering employee ownership scheme to celebrate its 110th birthday, meaning that it is now owned by its 42 employees.

Insider Made in Wales awards are designed to celebrate the great products, innovations and ideas from companies of all sizes across Wales.

Melin Tregwynt came under employee ownership this spring

This year’s Made in Wales Awards aim to recognise achievements across a range of categories that recognise the diversity of Wales’ manufacturing industry.

The awards ceremony will also provide a great opportunity for manufacturers, designers and product developers to get together, exchange ideas and make new contacts.

The Melin Tregwynt team said it was ‘very proud’ to make the shortlist but didn’t expect to win. Here’s hoping they are proved wrong and come back with a gong.