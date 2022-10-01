PEOPLE with climate concerns attended a Climate Fund Fair at Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun to find out about how to set up and fund ‘greener and safer’ projects.

Pembrokeshire County Council Chair Pat Davies opened the event by thanking Transition Bro Gwaun for ‘having the foresight’ to erect a community wind turbine in Fishguard eight years ago.

“It’s now creating significant income and enabling them to offer a second round of grants to local businesses and community groups across north Pembrokeshire,” she said.

The event showcased some of the projects Transition Bro Gwaun have already given grants to this year.

Fishguard Football Club have used their grant to install solar panels on their clubhouse and Ffynnone Community Resilience are teaching people in north-east Pembrokeshire about vegetable growing and seed saving.

Active Travel West Wales run a Bike Buddies scheme in St Dogmaels, while a solar-powered irrigation system has been set up by a vegetable-growing business in Nevern.

In addition, Ysgol Glannau Gwaun are putting up a polytunnel for pupils to learn about growing vegetables and Ysgol Bro Gwaun and Brynberian Garden Group are using their grants to increase biodiversity and protect pollinators.

Paul Edwards, Head Teacher of Ysgol Glannau Gwaun, said young people are really worried about their future and needed to see change happening.

There were also discussion groups on Energy, Biodiversity and growing, and Travel and Transport, where people shared their experiences and ideas for new projects, while Climate Cymru gave presentations on Warm this Winter and Being Nature Positive.

North Pembrokeshire groups and businesses are now invited to submit ideas for climate and nature projects.

Chris Samra, of Transition Bro Gwaun, said: “Applications from organisations and businesses who, as yet, have had little experience of developing such projects will be particularly welcome.

“Send us a brief outline of your idea before November 13, and we’ll get in touch to let you know if we think it’s viable and how we might be able to help you develop your project and put in an application.

See https://transitionbrogwaun.org.uk/community-climate-fund/ for further info.