A rowing crew with a combined age of 250, competing in a 40-year-old homemade boat, have bought three rowing trophies back across the Irish sea to Fishguard.

The crew from Fishguard and Goodwick Jemima Rowing Club were first across the line in the Cork Ocean to City long distance race.

This annual race has grown from its origin as a race for traditional fixed-seat boats into an all-inclusive rowing and paddling event.

It now embraces everything from traditional wooden working boats, currachs, skiffs, gigs and longboats to kayaks, canoes and even stand-up paddle boards, attracting competitors from not only Ireland but also many parts of Europe as well.

The three trophies won by the Fishguard crew.Picture: Richard Grosvenor

The crew, Mike Hughes, Derek Miles, Len Murrow and Candy Tamsett usually race in Celtic Longboats in the Welsh Sea Rowing league and non-league races.

However, this year they were sculling in a very special boat, the Margaret. The Margaret is a Boston Whitehall skiff and was built almost forty years ago by Mike’s dad, ex lifeboat coxswain Brian Hughes.

In a boat four decades old with a crew with a combined age of two and a half centuries the Fishguard crew rowed their hearts out in wet and windy conditions against over sixty rowing boats.

READ MORE:

The crew were first over the finish line but had to wait a few nail-biting days to secure victory, as they awaited the results of a handicap system.

However, the wait was worth it; the Fishguard crew had won not just one trophy but three. They were first international crew, first veteran crew and best of all, they did win the race overall.

“We are very proud to bring these trophies home to Pembrokeshire,” said a team spokesperson.

The trophies were recently formally presented to the crew, known as Candy’s lads, by Yacht Club chairman, Tony Davies.