A Pembrokeshire woman is amongst a team of talented young chefs who will be flying the flag for Wales in a world contest.

Stephanie Beecham, chef de partie at Coast, Saundersfoot, has been named as a member of the Junior Culinary Team Wales which will be competing against 15 other teams at the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in November.

The competition has two different elements - a Restaurant of Nations hot kitchen when teams must prepare a three-course menu for 70 people and a ‘Table of Fire’ which will see teams prepare four different kinds of cold and hot finger food, a cold, festive fish or seafood platter, hot main courses and dessert for 12 people.

Wales presents its ‘Table of Fire’ on Sunday, November 27 before heading into the hot kitchen the following Tuesday.

READ MORE

Junior Culinary Team Wales is managed by Michael Evans, a lecturer at the Grŵp Llandrillo Menai campus in Rhos-on-Sea campus and coached by Danny Burke, co-owner of Olive Tree Catering, Runcorn and former Senior Culinary Team Wales captain.

The team is captained by Calum Smith who is pastry chef at a private school in Shrewsbury.

Joining Stephanie are Harry Paynter-Roberts, sous chef at Carden Park Hotel and Spa, near Chester; Sion Hughes, head chef at The Spa at Carden Park Hotel; Harry Osborne, from the Quay Hotel and Spa, Deganwy and Jay Rees, who is studying for a degree at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. Both Sion and Harry Osborne are former Junior Chef of Wales winners.

“The squad shows a good blend of skills, knowledge and youth,” said Michael. “Their development over the last 12 months has been fantastic at every practice and they are raising the bar in terms of their work ethic and dishes produced.

“We are arranging a series of training weekends and practise lunches and dinners to perfect the dishes in the lead up to the Culinary World Cup.

“Our mission is to keep developing young Welsh chefs who will hopefully progress into the Senior Culinary Team Wales in the future.”