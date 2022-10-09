PEMBROKESHIRE, like the rest of Wales, the UK and the world, has seen an increase in people purchasing and using cars over the decades since manufacturing the vehicles began.

Over those decades, there have been many different types of cars made and the evolution of the vehicles can be seen.

Here we take a look at Pembrokeshire's cars from the period of the early 1910s up to the 1980s. Did you have any of these cars?

Cars parked in Fishguard Square around 1955. Picture: Andrew Harries

Cars being transported on the Alumchine between Neyland and Pembroke Dock in the 1950s. Picture: Peter Radford

Cars in Haverfordwest in the 1950s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Cars going past Cambria House in Haverfordwest in the 1970s/80s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Greens Motors in Haverfordwest around 1912. Picture: Hugo Brett

Cars parked in Haverfordwest in the 1950s or 60s. Picture: David Tozer

