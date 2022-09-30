Both Fishguard and St Davids lifeboats were launched in this morning’s wild and windy conditions to the aid of a small fishing boat with no power.
The leisure boat, with two crew onboard, had suffered engine failure near Dinas Head shortly after 10am on Friday, September 30.
Fishguard all weather lifeboat (ALB) was not available, so St Davids ALB was launched to the incident, as well as Fishguard’s inshore lifeboat (ILB).
With both lifeboats en-route to the scene, Mulford Haven coastguard headquarters received information that the boat had managed to regain power and St Davids Lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.
Fishguard ILB accompanied the fishing boat into Fishguard Harbour where its occupants were met by Fishguard Coastguard Team who ensured both crew members were safe and well.
Fishguard ILB returned to station at 12.15pm.
