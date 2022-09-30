A Pembrokeshire man who used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to make others think that violence would be used against them must pay a £1,000 fine.
Luke Dean Alf Probert, 33, was initially given a community order, including unpaid work, when he was sentenced by magistrates in Haverfordwest on February 2 last year.
In May this year the order was amended to give Probert, of Adams Road, Monkton, more time to complete his 100 hours of unpaid work.
However, on Monday, September 26, Probert again appeared before magistrates at Haverfordwest.
The court heard that he had not been in touch with his probation officer since August 2 this year and had failed to attend an office appointment on August 11.
Probert admitted breaching the community order and magistrates revoked it. They then sentenced him for the original offence, which took place in Pembroke on August 16 2020.
They issued a £1,000 fine and also ordered Probert to pay £60 costs.
They took his guilty plea into account when imposing sentence and told Probert he must pay £100 a month, starting on October 24, until the debt is cleared.
