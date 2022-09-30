A multi-agency operation swung into action in a Pembrokeshire village yesterday, Thursday, September 29, following reports of illegal cockle picking.

Complaints have been made throughout the summer that large groups of people have been visiting Glen Beach in Saundersfoot with the aim of sourcing shellfish.

People have been seen carrying large containers and pulling wheeled shopping bags before loading the contents into vans.

Tenby, Saundersfoot and Narberth Neighbourhood Policing Team said in a Facebook post: "A multi-agency operation took place in Saundersfoot to take positive action regarding reports of illegal cockle picking and raising awareness of modern-day slavery.

Police are pictured in Saundersfoot during yesterday's multi-agency operation. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

"Agencies present were Fisheries, Rural Crime, Port Health, Border Force, Gang Masters Labout Abuse Authority, Tenby NPT."

A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire County Council said: “PCC was represented by an officer from the Port Health Team in order to determine whether any offences under Food Safety legislation were being committed.

"The Glen Beach in Saundersfoot is not classified on health grounds for commercial harvesting of live bivalve molluscs and therefore the harvesting of such products for the food chain is not permitted.”

Dyfed-Powys Police and other agencies have been contacted for further comments.