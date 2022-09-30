PRIMARY school children from across Pembrokeshire are being given a first-hand opportunity to see how local food is produced by farmers.

Youngsters have been invited to the first-ever ‘Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s Food Story’ event to be held on the County Showground in Haverfordwest next month.

During the event arable, dairy, beef and sheep farmers from all over the county will be on hand to demonstrate and explain the journey of the different crops, milk, eggs and meat produced in Pembrokeshire.

The event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 11-12 on the Pembrokeshire County Showground when there will be real machinery and animals for local primary school children to see first-hand what is used to produce their food.

“One of the important elements of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s work is educational and spreading the word around the county about how local food is produced by farmers,” said Mansel Raymond, President of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society.

“The response to our Food Story interactive display at the County Show was extremely positive and we hope local schools and the children will learn a lot about where their food comes from when they attend the event in October.”

There will be a harvest theme to the Food Story event which organisers anticipate over 1,000 local schoolchildren will attend.

The event will also touch on how the weather and climate can affect the work farmers do and how the crops grow.

Children will also get an opportunity to cook and taste something with local ingredients.

One of the organisers, Kath Wilson, said: “We feel there is a real need to teach the children of Pembrokeshire where their food comes from.

“Not only that but to help them understand how the weather and climate change can effect that ability to produce food and why it is not possible to produce certain foods all year around.”

Primary schools in the county have not yet applied to attend they need to obtain the application form from Ros Raymond by October 4.

Please email: raymond.jordanston@gmail.com