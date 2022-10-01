Pembrokeshire pupils’ voices will be heard by world leaders at the COP15 United Nations biodiversity conference and by Welsh leaders at the Senedd.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids was visited by Climate Cymru as part of Eco Dewi’s Great Big Green Week which ran from September 26 to October 2.

At the school, Climate Cymru held a special assembly to talk about how to be nature positive.

Joe from Climate Cymru then talked to the school’s talked to the Senedd Gwyrdd (eco council) about his forthcoming trip to the UN biodiversity conference, COP 15, which will be held in Canada in December.

Pupils from the Senedd Gwyrdd wrote their messages for world leaders in his scrapbook, which will be presented at the conference.

Some of the pupils were then filmed talking about the importance of nature and about what we can do to promote biodiversity and help save the planet.

The films will be shown at the Senedd later next month. They will also form part of Climate Cymru's presentation to World Leaders in Canada.

“ We are very proud of the care and respect our pupils show our local area and the planet,” said the head of the school’s eco council Mrs Turner.

“Thank you to Jeremy at EcoDewi for organising this visit during the Great Big Green Week.”

During the week the school also organised litter picks, lead a Wear Green Day on Monday, September 26 to raise awareness of climate change. The school’s eco council is also organising St Davids Peninsula’s very own Earth Hour on Saturday, October 1, from 8pm to 9pm.”

“Our school is proud to be involved with Great Big Green Week because our pupils expect us to do more to tackle the climate emergency,” said Rachael Thomas, headteacher at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi.

Jeremy Wadia from EcoDewi added: This is a great opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate some of the great work already happening across the peninsula but also to highlight the issues and what more we can all do.

“It’s great that so many organisations are getting involved and in particular it’s brilliant to see the schools organising special activities during this week.”