THE Western Telegraph Camera Club is full of talented photographers who are always out and about taking photos of the local area.

Whether it is capturing the scenery, animal antics or local events, our 2,500 members always have their cameras ready.

Each week, we set them a theme to capture pictures of and this week it was the colour blue. We were sent dozens of pictures of various water-related images, the sky, food and drink and flowers.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Saundersfoot beach. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

The view of Tenby across the water. Picture: Sara Josey

The clear blue skies are intercepted by power lines and birds. Picture: Ron Overs

Grey seal peeking up through the blue ripples. Picture: Angie Thomas

Blue vodka slush. Picture: Claire Hodges

Blue pirate ship at Folly Farm. Picture: Rosemary Rees

