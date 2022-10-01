A campaigning woman from Pembrokeshire has received a Welsh award to celebrate her achievements.

Sophie Hinksman from Saundersfoot has been named as Community Connector in the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2022.

The ceremony, on the evening of Thursday September 29, recognised the achievements of some of Wales’ most remarkable women who have made incredible differences to their own lives and the lives of others.

Sophie’s award was sponsored by Mencap Cymru and she was praised as 'a tireless campaigner who has been very active in the field of self-advocacy and the rights of people with learning disabilities for many years – seeking to address the inequalities they face.

" She works hard to address the inequalities that people, especially women with learning disabilities, must contend with in various ways.

"As the first chair of All Wales People First’s National Council, Sophie led on strategic direction, empowering representatives from all over Wales."

The biggest winner on the night was Emily Nicole Roberts from Pontarddulais who, as a young woman with cerebral palsy, has taken it upon herself to inspire, educate and support others living with disabilities.

She received the Rising Star Award as well as the overall title of Womenspire Champion 2022, having impressed the judges with advocacy work and her humorous and informative YouTube videos.

Other award-winners were: Entrepreneur award: Maggie Ogunbanwo (Penygroes)

Gender Equality Champion award: Sarah-Jayne Bray (Port Talbot)

Community Champion: Zarah Kaleem (Newport)

Leader award: Siân Morgan (Carmarthen)

Learner award: Celsey Janes (Swansea)

Woman in Health and Care award: Kelly Clewett (Prestatyn)

Woman in Sport: Vera Ngosi-Sambrook (Cardiff)

Woman in STEM: Katherine Axten (Caerphilly)

FairPlay Employer award (for a business or organisation): The Open University in Wales

Chwaeae Teg chief executive, Cerys Furlong, said: “This is our seventh Womenspire awards and once again it has been fantastic to hear the stories of all our finalists and to celebrate their achievements.

"I must congratulate all the finalists, winners and everyone involved in making Womenspire 2022 a tremendous success.”