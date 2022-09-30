Residents of St Clears and district are invited to have their say on proposals to give a fresh start to a community building.
The Gate on the town’s Pentre Road will be holding three drop-in sessions at an open day on Tuesday October 4 for people to give their views on the creation of a new community hub there.
St Clears Town Council, which is driving the proposal forward, describes this as 'an exciting opportunity for the community'.
The building currently houses a gallery, library and some units for art and craft work.
The town council would like to see the building become a hub for the wider community and used to its full potential, offering meeting rooms, work units, a hall/room for different events - such as yoga, book signing or dance classes - as well as reopening the café and holding pop up markets or food events.
The open day is to gather the wider views of the community - their needs, wants and how they can assist - and bring the initiative to fruition.
The centre will be welcoming people to share their views on Tuesday October 4 between 11am and noon, 3pm and 4pm and 6pm and 7pm.
