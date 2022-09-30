Going to a pub is a regular occurrence for many, and some can get the chance to be paid to eat and drink at several around the UK.

Heineken has created the role of Green Pub Tester, a role which will involve sampling food and drink at some of the country’s greenest pubs.

The creation of the role follows the launch of the very first Green Pub Guide powered by SmartDispense™ at the beginning of August, which champions pubs across the country that are putting sustainability at the heart of what they do.

In total the guide features 55 pubs and Heineken is looking for seven people to review the pubs in their region, taking in their "eco-credentials, food and drink offerings, service, and overall atmosphere".

Heineken are looking for seven people to review 'Green Pubs' around the UK (Heineken)

They will then share their experiences in a short video which will be shared on Heineken's social channels.

People who apply will need to be situated in one of these regions around the UK: London and South East, South West, East Anglia and East Midlands, Wales and West Midlands, North East, North West and Scotland

Chelsey Wroe, Head of Sustainability at Heineken UK, commented: “We know how passionate Brits are about their locals, so we’re looking for seven individuals with a keen interest in sustainability to take that one step further and enjoy a closer look at the pubs featured in our inaugural Green Pub Guide.

"With 4 in 5 consumers changing their spending patterns based on an outlets’ sustainability credentials, we want to see what affect this choice has on pub-goers’ experiences, and that’s where our Green Pub Testers come in.

People from several different regions in the UK can apply (Heineken)

“We’re looking forward to seeing what potential candidates could bring to the role – and how those selected get on with their assignments!”

Potential candidates will need to apply at the email GreenPubGuide@Cirkle.com and will need to send over:

A short statement (min. 100 words) on why you love ‘the Great British pub’ and why sustainability is important to you.

A short video (30-120 seconds long) discussing your favourite pub memory/ies, shared via a private link on YouTube, Vimeo or your chosen social channel.

The seven people who get picked will be given a £500 bonus on the completion of their assignments and can take guests with them to the pubs.