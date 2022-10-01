The last boat has sailed out of Skomer Island bringing the 2022 season to a close.

The announcement was made this morning (Saturday) when warden Leighton Newman thanked the public for all the support they've shown the island throughout the year.

"We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who's supporteed us throughout 2022, whether it was through visiting, volunteering, donating, or just engaging with us online.

"It really has been a fantastic year."

The sun sets on Skomer for 2022

Earlier this autumn Leighton confirmed that 2022 saw the highest number of puffins to settle on Skomer since World War II.

Their latest figures confirm that this year's puffin population reached close to a staggering 39,000 birds. This, according to Wildlife Trust South and West Wales, represents an increase of 240 per cent in the last ten years.

“The numbers have been rising for several years but 2022 saw the highest number in a long time,” said Leighton.

“We’re not sure why the population has grown to such a great extent, but it’s probably down to a combination of factors including good productivity and a good adult survival rate”.

Meanwhile staff will remain on the island for another two months as they complete their monitoring work for the year, and close the island down for winter.