“THE people of Haverfordwest deserve this”, that is how head of Haverfordwest High VC Jane Harries described the stunning new facilities which were finally showed to the public.

After an almost two-year wait the new Haverfordwest High was ready to be exhibited in an open day held on Saturday, October 1.

The event consisted of a 10 to 15 minute introduction by Mrs Harries in the brand new main hall, followed by a guided tour from members of 6th Form.

Then from noon onwards, the focus moved towards local demonstrations for the community and wider catchment area who may be interested in utilising the incredible facilities for community, or commercial benefit.

And those facilities really are impressive. The Western Telegraph got a guided tour from head boy and girl Niall Griffiths and Lucy Ashton who did a impressively professional job of showing off the facilities to the local paper.

For head Mrs Harries she was just pleased that the school can now offer these types of world-class facilities to the county town.

The new atrium at Haverfordwest High VC. Photo Western Telegraph

Second floor of the atrium with viewing gallery. Photo Western Telegraph

The new court yard. Photo Western Telegraph

Mrs Harries said she was absolutely thrilled and delighted with the provision on offer which she feels has made a difference that could be unquantifiable.

“What it has allowed the pupils to benefit from is outstanding resources and I have seen in them more respect and engagement with their education,” she said when we sat down after the tour.

Niall Griffiths and Lucy Ashton, year 13, (centre) gave a guided tour to the Western Telegraph. Alongside year 12s Hope Birch, Neo Espura, Mia Rooney, Isabel Lewis, and Annika Harries

Headteacher Jane Harries (centre right) was delighted. Alongside foundation governors Christine Williams and Jill Richards, and parent governor Daniel Field. Photo Western Telegraph

Those facilities include all the mod-cons any class would need as well as breakout areas, sports hall, gym, a huge 4G pitch, high-tech booths for recording and sixth formers can have freshly made barista-style coffee in the swanky new sixth form area.

The high tech pod where students can get a bit of privacy

Breakout areas that can be used to extend classrooms. Photo Western Telegraph

The wider community can also benefit with facilties able to be booked for use after school and at weekends.

Get in contact with the community focus manager at the school or PCC leisure services, which run the sports facilities from 5pm and at weekends.

Students are guided by signs made of symbols instead of writing. Photo Western Telegraph

Mrs Harries finished with a heartfelt thank you to everyone including Tasker and Picton Trust which put in £195,000 to enhance facilities further.

“Can I extend great thanks to PCC and Morgan Sindell for their efforts building something so outstanding during the covid pandemic,” said Mrs Harries.

“And thank you to PCC and the Welsh Government for adding extra money for the sports facilities.

“I would finally like to extend thanks to the parents and community for their patience throughout.”

