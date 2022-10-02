A psychoactive drug seized by border force has led to a man appearing in court in Pembrokeshire.

Christopher Sherwood, of Commons Road, Pembroke, was charged with importing mitrgynine, also known as kratom, at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on September 27.

A parcel was intercepted by border force agency in Coventry sent from the Netherlands to Pembrokeshire and police attended Sherwood’s address.

When they asked if Sherwood had sent for any illegal substances, he replied, ‘do you mean the kratom?’

Sherwood was then arrested and while being arrested said, ‘this is ridiculous, I have bought kratom in the past.’

Packs of the drug were found in Sherwood’s property and 500grams was intercepted at a cost of about £100.

Kratom is a herbal leaf from tropical evergreen trees of the coffee family native to Southeast Asia which can be chewed and have opioid properties and stimulant-like effects.

In mitigation, defence solicitor David Weale described his client as someone who keeps himself to himself and uses the drug to self-medicate.

Mr Weale also emphasised it was not illegal to possess the drug, only illegal to import it.

“His flat is his own space and he does not allow anyone in there. Officers came in and his anxiety levels soared,” said Mr Weale.

Sherwood, 53, was given a conditional discharge order of six months – meaning he was not punished for the offence but if he commits a crime in the next six months he will be.

Sherwood was also made to pay a £22 surcharge and £85 costs, to be paid back at a rate of £24 a month.

The confiscated drugs were placed under a destruction order.