Thousands will be running the 26-mile long route this weekend as part of the London Marathon.

However, alongside the everyday people, there will also be a few famous faces among the 40,000 participants.

Seeing stars of reality TV, radio DJs, musicians, former footballers, actors, Olympic athletes and even racing drivers.

If you're heading down to support or take part, you might want to take a look at the list to find out who you could be running into on the big day.

Celebrities running the London Marathon 2022

Steve Batchelor- An Olympic athlete that was part of the gold winner GB squad of the 1988 summer Olympics in Seoul.

Joan Benoit- Samuelson- An American marathon runner and was the first woman to win the Olympic Games marathon winning the gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Sam Bird- A Professional racing driver and currently is driving for the Jaguar TCS Racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship.

Emon Choudhry- The winner of Race Across the World 2020.

James Cracknell- A British rowing champion and double Olympic gold medalist.

Cynthia Erivo- An Actor and singer known for Harriet, Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, also the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Tony Award and nominated for two Oscars.

Chris Evans- A radio DJ and TV host, formally hosted TFI Friday, Top Gear and now hosts the Chris Evans Breakfast show on Sky.

Harry Judd- A drummer for best-selling band McFly and also the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Stephen Mangan- An actor, comedian, presenter and writer. Most recently starred in The Split and previously Dan Moody in I’m Alan Partridge and was the voice of Postman Pat.

Tom McEwen- An Olympic eventing gold medallist.

Danny Mills- A retired footballer who played in teams Manchester City and Leeds, but retired aged 32 due to a knee injury.

Greg O'Shea- The winner of the 2019 Love Island alongside Amber Gill.

Sophie Raworth- A journalist and newsreader, mostly seen on the BBC.

PA

Iwan Thomas MBE- A British sprinter and is the former European, Commonwealth Games and World champion.

Helen Thorn- An award-winning comedian, podcaster and author known for her honest books on motherhood.

Stephen Warnock- The former footballer, who appeared in the Premier League and England, his dad is popular manager Neil Warnock.

Mark Wright- A TV personality who came to fame on The Only Way is Essex and is married to actress Michelle Keegan.